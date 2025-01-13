ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APB&OCWWB and BROLU distribute Welfare Kit to the construction workers

JANG- The Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), in collaboration with the Border Roads Organization Labour Union (BROLU), organized a Mega Awareness Camp cum Welfare Kit Distribution for registered building and other construction workers of Tawang district at the Sports Club, Jang.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including Phurpa Tsering, MLA Dirang and Advisor to Minister PWD, Rolen Dagam, Chairman of APB&OCWWB, representatives from various trade unions, ATDSU, and other notable personalities.

Leki Tsering, President of BROLU North East Region, submitted a memorandum to the MLA and Chairman, urging the state government to address the hardships faced by BRO workers and secure their future with the Union Government.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Chairman Rolen Dagam for their continuous support through welfare schemes and distribution of welfare kits. He encouraged workers to register under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and other welfare programs.

Chairman Rolen Dagam informed that the board has disbursed ₹35 lakhs in statutory benefits to workers in Tawang district over the last two months. He emphasized the need for increased funding for the board and stressed the importance of compulsory labor cess. The board has also empanelled medical officers and legal advisors to assist registered workers.

MLA Phurpa Tsering encouraged workers to register with the board, announcing that the ₹800 registration fee for workers in his constituency is personally borne by him. He assured workers of continued efforts to address maternity leave benefits, job security, and recruitment as regular employees under the Border Roads Organization. He also urged student leaders and youths to raise awareness about government welfare schemes.

The MLA lauded the dedication and hard work of the workers, calling them true nation builders. He also paid tribute to the late Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu for his contributions to the state’s development and praised the current Chief Minister Pema Khandu for upholding his legacy.

Phurpa Tsering, Registering Officer of APB&OCWWB, Tawang, provided an overview of worker registration and welfare activities in the district. The program also included a free health check-up for workers conducted by health officials from APB&OCWWB.

Executive members of workers’ unions from various units were honored with commendation certificates for their service and contributions.

The camp concluded with renewed commitments to improving the welfare and rights of construction workers across the district.

