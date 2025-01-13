Arunachal: Gajraj Corps inaugurated Grazier Huts in Zemithang’s high-altitude areas

TAWANG- As part of Indian Army’s continuous efforts to contribute to various aspects such as infrastructure development and environment conservation, the Gajraj Corps has taken another commendable step by inaugurating two Grazier Huts in the high-altitude areas of Kumrotsar under Zemeithang circle of Tawang district, aimed at providing shelter and support to graziers and civilians in the region.

This initiative is part of the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts to support the local population in remote areas and promote development in the region.

The Grazier Huts, constructed by the Indian Army, is a critical infrastructure project that addresses the long-standing requirement for a secure and comfortable shelter for graziers and civilians in the high-altitude area to provide a safe haven during extreme weather conditions and a safe and secure environment for livestock.

The Indian Army has always been committed to supporting the local population in remote and inaccessible areas.

The construction of two Grazier Huts at Kumrotsar under zemeithang circle is a testament to the dedication of the Indian Army to provide essential services and infrastructure to those who need it most.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Gram Chairperson of Kharman panchayat Tenzin, the gaon burah of Kumrotsar along with local representatives of the grazier community.