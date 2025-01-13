Arunachal: Training in Tourism sector inaugurated at NIMAS Campus in Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG- Secretary Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Bullo Mamu inaugurated a short-term skill development training programme in tourism sector at the National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports (NIMAS) campus at Bhalukpong here today.

The in-house training programme is part of the Vibrant Village Programme under the Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) 4.0 targeted to skill and provide employment to youth living in the bordering districts of the state. The training programme is free of cost including boarding and lodging.

Also Read- Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin during Routine Traffic Checking

The training programme will be implemented by NIMAS at their Bhalukpong campus under West Kameng District. Trainees will be trained in the disciplines of Tour Guide, Adventure Travel Guide (High Altitude), Camp Helper and Mountain Cuisine Chef. Trainees comprising both boys and girls from across the state will undertake the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Bullo Mamu said the training programme holds immense potential to train our youth and enable them to get employment within and outside the state. ‘We all know Arunachal Pradesh is a tourist-centric state with lots of potential in the field of adventure tourism.

Also Read- Arunachal will develop when its villages develop…..; Pema Khandu

The job roles for the training programme have been designed by NIMAS considering their high employability potential within and outside the state. Our trainees should make best use of the opportunity provided to them and get skilled and employed’, said Mamu.

The SDE Secretary also informed that the training programme is open to all interested youth above the age of 18 years. ‘Considering the sizeable target of 1500 for the training programme, we have decided to open the training programme to all interested APST candidates. Hence, it is my earnest appeal to all the Deputy Commissioners to kindly nominate sizeable trainees from your respective districts and facilitate their transportation to NIMAS campus Bhalukpong to avail the training programme’, appealed Mamu.

The SDE Secretary, who had arrived a day in advance at the NIMAS campus, offered pep talks to the trainees and also distributed free track suits to them during the inaugural function.

NIMAS Officer In-Charge Jagat Ram informed that the duration of training for the job role of Tour Guide was 60 days, 30 days for High Altitude Trekking Guide, 28 days for Mountain Cuisine Chef and 30 days for Camp Helper. He also further informed that Aadhar card linked with mobile no. was mandatory to enroll for the training programmes.

The inaugural function was also attended by officials from the Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.