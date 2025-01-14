Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs Coordination Meeting for Upcoming Golden Pagoda Marathon and Bharat Lok Sangeet Arunachal Utsav 2025

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a coordination meeting to discuss preparations for two important events being organized by the State Government – the Golden Pagoda Marathon Race 2025 and the 2nd Edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet Arunachal Utsav 2025.

The Golden Pagoda Marathon Race 2025 aims to bring together athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world, promoting the spirit of unity, fitness, and wellness amidst the stunning landscapes of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. The event is designed to position the state as a global destination for sports tourism.

The 2nd Edition of Bharat Lok Sangeet Arunachal Utsav 2025 will celebrate Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage through folk songs, music, dances, and indigenous traditions. This cultural extravaganza is expected to foster a deeper appreciation for the state’s diversity while boosting tourism and cultural exchange.

Deputy Chief Minister said, “These events are not just celebrations but an opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s unique identity on the global stage. With careful planning, efficient resource utilization, and collective effort, we can make these initiatives a grand success.”

Expressing optimism about the positive impact of these events, he said, “it will boost the state’s tourism, cultural promotion, and help to uplift local economy”.

He further said to ensure the success of these events. He advised to maintain high standards while using funds judiciously and for effective management of the events. He also stressed for showing hospitality and proper accommodation for the guests, ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience for participants and attendees.

Highlighting the “Vocal for Local” initiative, the Deputy Chief Minister underscored the significance of showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous traditions, folklore, and folk songs. He called for maximizing the involvement of local youth in organizing these events, including documentation and logistics, to ensure that the events also provide reflect the talent and potential of the local community.

The Golden Pagoda Marathon is scheduled to take place on 9th February, 2025 and the Bharat Lok Sangeet-Arunachal Utsav 2025 is scheduled on 9-11th February, 2025.

These events are poised to bring global attention to Arunachal Pradesh’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, and hospitality.