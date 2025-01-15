ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tani Tribes take historic step towards a unified language at Aalo Declaration

This "Aalo Declaration" emerged from a dedicated technical session, "Bridging the Gap," held during a One-Day Youth Leadership Session organized by the Galo Welfare Society.

Last Updated: January 15, 2025
AALO-    A historic declaration was made at the Galo Welfare Society’s Silver Jubilee Celebration from January 10-13 in Paya, Aalo, marking the first step towards the development of a unified language for the Tani people of the state.

Representatives from various Tani-speaking communities, including the Adi Bane Kebang, Tani Supuñ Dupuñ, All Tagin Students’ Union, and Takam Mishing Porin Kebang, participated in the session, which was moderated by Prof. Nani Bath, Head of the Department of Political Science at Rajiv Gandhi University. Notably, while the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) was unable to participate in the technical session, they extended their best regards and support for the initiative.

The session emphasized the crucial role of a common language in fostering unity among the Tani tribes. Taho Mibang, District President of Adi Bane Kebang, stressed the shared ancestry of the Tani clans, asserting that “If there is no common language, there is no unity.”

Dr. Padi Hana, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Rajiv Gandhi University, highlighted the need for rigorous research and a scientific approach to language development.

Yaadam Loyi, Member Secretary of the Galo Language Development, GWS, emphasized the development of a common script as the foundation for a unified Tani language.

Tadak Pakba, President of the All Tagin Students’ Union, emphasized the crucial role of youth in driving this initiative.

Ridip Jack Doley, External Affairs Secretary of Takam-Mishing Porin Kebang, proposed the convening of a Tani Convention to bring together all stakeholders for a comprehensive and inclusive process.

The Aalo Declaration, drafted by a committee chaired by Mr. Dagi Angu, District Art and Culture Officer, Aalo, was signed by all panelists, the moderator, and the organizing convener. It was witnessed by dignitaries, including Kardo Nyigyor, Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Government, and Marnya Ete, President of the Galo Welfare Society.

During the inaugural session of the Galo Welfare Society’s Silver Jubilee Celebration, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, the Education Minister of the Government of Assam, expressed his strong support for the development of a common Tani language and extended an invitation to host future discussions on this crucial topic in Dhemaji town.

