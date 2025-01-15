Arunachal: Governor confers Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), conferred the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar on Scouts and Guides in the 22nd Rajya Puraskar Award Ceremony, conducted in the Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15 January 2025.

Out of 69 Scouts and 92 Guides who qualified for Rajya Puraskar, 21 Scouts and 22 Guides received their State Award in person on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, who is also the Chief Patron of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) State Association, congratulated the awardees and said that the award reflects their dedication, hard work, discipline, and commitment to serving society.

The Governor said that the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar award is not just recognition but a responsibility to continue serving with greater zeal. He exhorted them to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism and work for a stronger, united and developed India.

The Governor said that Bharat Scouts and Guides is a beacon of discipline, unity, and selfless service as it instills in every member the values of honesty, responsibility, and compassion. He commended the State Association of Bharat Scouts and Guides and said that the association reflects the true process of how the young minds can be nurtured to become responsible citizens and good leaders.

The Governor advised the school students to join the Scouts and Guides movement. He said that it is a wonderful platform to develop leadership skills, discipline, and a sense of responsibility.

The Governor said that the Nation stands on the shoulders of its youth. As Scouts and Guides, you embody the spirit of ‘Nation First.’ This spirit must guide you in every endeavour, inspiring you to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. The call for Viksit Bharat is not just a slogan but a mission that requires innovation, inclusivity, and relentless effort, he said.

State Minister of Education cum President, Bharat Scouts & Guides State Association, PD Sona, Director School Education and State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) State Association, Marken Kadu and State Secretary BSG Shehand Ronrang also spoke on the occasion.

Ms. Chanyan Lowang, SOC (Guides) presented a brief report on Scouting and Guiding in Arunachal Pradesh. She mentioned that Scouting in Arunachal Pradesh started in 1948 with 24 boys in Pasighat and today has 877 scouts and guides units in 439 schools, with 13,183 members.

Commissioner (Education) Amjad Tak, officers of the Governor Secretariat and Education Department also attended the programme. Scouts & Guides presented a First Aid demonstration, while the students of Hornbill English Medium School, Itanagar presented traditional dance and dance on the theme ‘Save Water’.