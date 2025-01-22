ADVERTISMENT
National

Train Accident : 8 feared dead as passengers jump off Pushpak Express after rumour of a fire, run over by Karnataka Express

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mourned the loss of lives, adding that he is in touch with the district administration and all assistance is being provided.

Last Updated: January 22, 2025
Train Accident-  At least eight passengers were feared dead after jumping off the Pushpak Express, reportedly after rumours of a fire on board the train, and were run over by the Karnataka Express on the adjacent tracks.

Officials said the incident took place around 4 pm near Pardhade railway station in Pachura taluka of Jalgaon district.

The accident took place near Pardhade station, near Pachora, where the Pushpak Express, a Daily Superfast Express train that runs between Lucknow to Mumbai, had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire on board around 5 pm, said the Railways.

Some passengers jumped off the train and were crushed by an incoming Karnataka Express,” said an official of the Ministry of Railways.  Officials said the injured passengers are being taken to the hospital.

Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad said, ”As per preliminary information, five-six passengers were crushed by the incoming train.”

