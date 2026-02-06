ACB Arrests PWD Junior Engineer, Driver in Bribe Case

ITANAGAR- The Anti‑Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) Capital Division-B, Itanagar, along with his driver, in connection with an alleged bribery case involving ₹8 lakh, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Techi Joram Tara (35), Junior Engineer of PWD Capital Division-B, and Iken Riba (33), his driver. They were arrested red-handed during a trap operation conducted under the jurisdiction of Itanagar Police Station after a complaint about the alleged demand for illegal gratification was received.

Also Read- Roing Police launched Inter-State Search in Rs1.5 Crore Loan Fraud

The operation, officials said, was triggered by a formal complaint alleging that the junior engineer and his driver had demanded and attempted to secure a bribe of ₹8 lakh from an individual in exchange for official favours related to department functions. The ACB laid a trap and apprehended both persons on the spot.

Both the junior engineer and his driver were taken into custody, and the seized cash is now part of the ongoing investigation. Evidence gathering is underway, including documentation and statements from witnesses, as the bureau seeks to establish the full scope of the alleged corruption. Investigators reiterated that strict action will be taken against public servants found abusing their positions.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Lays Foundation of Lower Siang HQ at Siji

The ACB’s statement underlined the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, and citizens were urged to report incidents of bribery or misconduct through appropriate channels to help reinforce transparency and accountability in public services.

The case will be prosecuted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further legal proceedings, including a charge sheet, are expected as the investigation progresses.