Roing Police launched Inter-State Search in Rs1.5 Crore Loan Fraud

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Police have initiated an inter-state operation to trace and secure the presence of a Punjab-based businessman accused in connection with a suspected ₹1.5 crore loan fraud, officials said on Friday.

The Roing Police Station in Lower Dibang Valley district has formally sought assistance from the Punjab Police, particularly from officers at Patiala, to help locate and apprehend the accused, identified as Arun Kumar, a businessman allegedly based in Punjab.

According to police sources, the case stems from a complaint lodged by local resident Pailo Mihu, who alleged that Kumar, operating under the name of Bestway Health and Future Pvt. Ltd., had borrowed large sums of money under the pretext of business expansion and assured return on investment.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Held at Bongkhar

Investigators said Kumar obtained approximately ₹1.25 crore from one lender and an additional ₹25 lakh directly from the complainant, citing business development needs and promising timely repayment.

The accused allegedly defaulted on the loans and became untraceable, prompting the complaint and subsequent investigation. Roing Police said Kumar is now believed to be evading law enforcement and may have filed a fabricated counter-complaint in an apparent attempt to mislead authorities and stall the probe.

Also Read- Weavers Informed About RMSS Benefits in Namsai As part of the ongoing efforts, the Roing Police have issued a formal notice directing Kumar to appear before the investigating officer at Roing Police Station by 15 February 2026 to facilitate further questioning and legal procedures. Officials said the matter is being treated with priority, and further legal action will depend on the outcome of inter-state coordination and the accused’s response.

Police sources further added that close coordination with the Punjab Police aims not only to ensure apprehension but also to secure relevant documentary and digital evidence that may be crucial for the case. Additional updates are expected as the investigation progresses and more details emerge.