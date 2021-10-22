National

High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

Abhyas is designed & developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The current flight test is carried out as a part of developmental flight trials.

October 22, 2021
0 1 minute read
High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO
ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI-   ABHYAS – the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) was successfully flight-tested today by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems. The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors including Radars and Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS).

Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight trial of Abhyas. The current flight test is carried out as a part of developmental flight trials. Expression of interest for production of the vehicle has already been floated to Indian industries. This indigenous target aircraft, once developed, will meet the requirements of High-speed Expendable Aerial Targets (HEAT) for Indian Armed Forces.

ABHYAS is designed & developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle. It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed.

The target aircraft is equipped with MEMS based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of air vehicle is done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO also congratulated the teams associated with successful flight test of ‘ABHYAS’ and termed it as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness.

Tags
October 22, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

September 28, 2021
Congress Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress

Congress Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress

September 28, 2021
16 probationary Dy SPs of Arunachal Pradesh complete training at RRU

16 probationary Dy SPs of Arunachal Pradesh complete training at RRU

September 24, 2021
Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

September 24, 2021
Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru apartment

Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru apartment

September 21, 2021
J&K: Two pilots succumb to injuries in Army helicopter crash in Udhampur NEW DELHI- Two pilots succumbed to their injuries after a Army helicopter Cheetah crash landed near Shiv Garh Dhar area of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu division today during a training sortie. The pilots had been evacuated and rushed to a treatment facility. PRO defence said that one of the deceased was a captain, while the other one was a major. Their families were being informed. Earlier, the DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Suleman Chowdary said that a search team rushed to the spot. Meanwhile locals launched the rescue operation and evacuated injured riders from a site. Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in a tweet said, that he salutes the courage and sacrifice of braveheart army officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Patnitop Udhampur. My thoughts and prayers are with their families in this hour of grief. Union Minister in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh on Twitter said he was “disturbed to receive the news of Army Helicopter crash around Patnitop region.”

J&K: Two pilots succumb to injuries in Army helicopter crash in Udhampur

September 21, 2021
Meet the teacher who turned a street into a classroom during Covid-19 pandemic  

Meet the teacher who turned a street into a classroom during Covid-19 pandemic  

September 21, 2021
Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

September 17, 2021
Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away

Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away

September 13, 2021
New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

September 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!