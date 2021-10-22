Arunachal: Governor interacts with APCS Probationers

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with the 2020 Batch of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Probationers at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd October 2021. The Governor said that the destiny of our posterity is in the hands of the present batch of administrative officers.

The Governor advised the officers about the seven significant pillars of duty of the Government officers. He said that the officer in all his or her actions must be transparent, accountable, honest and prompt, ensure equal dispensation and go for audit and wherever needed, make mid-course corrections.

The Governor asked the officers to meet the people of their jurisdiction and a minimum of one day in a week to schedule a tour of his or her area of jurisdiction. He also asked them to be meticulous and thorough in implementation of Central and State Sponsored Programmes.

‘You must focus on education, road construction and health services and ensure efficacy and availability of the benefits to the last man in the queue’, the Governor stressed.

The Governor impressed upon the officers to be innovative, think out of box and be cent percent involved in their role as administrator. He said that Service of the people must be their obsession, while strictly maintaining discipline, punctuality and efficiency.

Talking about the employment of the educated youths in the State, the Governor advised the officers to promote entrepreneurship and educate the people, both parents and students, to shed ‘job seeking obsession’. He asked the probationers to motivate the youth to explore avenues for ‘Start Up’ and other self employment schemes and programmes.

Reiterating the universal adage, the Governor, who himself is a Yoga practitioner , a fitness enthusiast and an avid reader said “the more one exercises, the less one falls ill and the more one studies for one’s job, the less difficulties one faces in one’s job”. He urged them not to lose even a fraction of a moment for acquiring professional knowledge.

As Arunachal Pradesh is a Frontier State, the Governor shared his view about India’s security and told about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand during Doklam Standoff and Galwan confrontation. He asked the officer to be vigilant and proactive for the security and integrity of India.

On the advice of the Governor, the probationers were GIVEN A COPY OF FUNDAMENTAL DUTIES OF THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA. Rajeev Verma, Principal Secretary Home, Chukhu Apa, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) and Major General SC Mohanty, AVSM (Retd.), Security Advisor to Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh also interacted with the probationary officers.

Earlier, Pate Marik, Director, Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun briefed the Governor about the Foundation training programme for the 2020 Batch of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Probationers. He informed that 54 officers including 31 ladies are undergoing the four months training module conducted by ATI in collaboration with Dr. A.P. J. Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), Faridabad and North Eastern Judicial Officers’ Training Institute (NEJOTI) , Guwahati.

The training curriculum includes an attachment programme in the State Secretariat, State Legislative Assembly and Directorates, which will conclude on 22nd December 2021 after 3-week North Eastern State Darshan.