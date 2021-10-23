Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO: School problems are quite common. Some problems need parent-teacher cooperation. If school authority need to solve a problem with a teacher, it’s a good idea to ask for a special parent-teacher meeting. Positive and respectful problem-solving can help school administration and the teacher work towards a solution.

Keeping this in mind, the Dani Kunia Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Ziro has called a parents-teachers meeting on Saturday, in presence of SMDC and students. The parents /guardians of the children studying in the school from class IX to XII participated in the meeting. The Chairman of the SMDC- Cum-EAC, Ziro Tage Tatung also made his presence along with its members.

The aim and objective of the meeting was to discuss the school related problems such as posting of subject teachers , like PGT English and Political Science have been lying vacant since a long time.

Some other problems pertaining to students discipline and smooth conduct of regular classes were taken up by the school authority to sort out the unrest cropping up in the mind of the parents who wanted them to be sincere and honest with their teaching learning process.

The Principal, Tai Tach & Vice Principal Tage Gumbo was quite determined to take reformative/corrective steps to run the institution up to the satisfaction of all.

Principal also emphasized the punctuality of students and teachers to be regular in the duty of their assigned duties.

He further urged SMDC Chairman – Cum- EAC to evacuate the Shop near the radius of school compound selling tobacco and liquor.

It must be mentioned here that the school once produced high profile technocrats, bureaucrats, politicians and prominent social workers of the state.