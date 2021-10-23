Arunachal

Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro

The aim and objective of the meeting was to discuss the school related problems such as posting of subject teachers ,.......

October 23, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Parents-Teachers Meet held at DK Govt Hr Secondary School in Ziro
ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO:  School problems are quite common. Some problems need parent-teacher cooperation. If school authority  need to solve a problem with a teacher, it’s a good idea to ask for a special parent-teacher meeting.  Positive and respectful problem-solving can help school administration  and the teacher work towards a solution.

Keeping this in mind, the Dani Kunia Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Ziro has called a parents-teachers meeting on Saturday, in presence of SMDC and students. The parents /guardians of the children studying in the school from class IX to XII participated in the meeting. The Chairman of the SMDC- Cum-EAC, Ziro Tage Tatung also made his presence along with its members.

The aim and objective of the meeting was to discuss the school related problems such as posting of subject teachers ,  like PGT English and Political Science have been lying vacant since a long time.

Some other problems pertaining to students discipline and smooth conduct of regular classes were taken up by the school authority to sort out the unrest cropping up in the mind of the parents who wanted them to be sincere and honest with their teaching learning process.

The Principal, Tai Tach & Vice Principal Tage Gumbo was quite determined to take reformative/corrective steps to run the institution up to the satisfaction of all.

Principal also emphasized the punctuality of students and teachers  to be regular in the duty of their assigned duties.

He further urged SMDC Chairman – Cum- EAC to evacuate the Shop near the radius of school compound selling tobacco and liquor.

It must be mentioned here that the school once produced high profile technocrats, bureaucrats, politicians and prominent social workers of the state.

Tags
October 23, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

October 19, 2021
Arunchal: RGU organises National Webinar on ' National Security in North East '

Arunchal: RGU organises National Webinar on ‘ National Security in North East ‘

October 18, 2021
Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

October 18, 2021
Congress attacks govt on Chinese incursions in Arunachal

India enhances surveillance over LAC in Arunachal sector

October 17, 2021
Arunachal: Construction work of Durpai - Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, alleged GPF

Arunachal: Construction work of Durpai – Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, alleged GPF

October 17, 2021
Union Minister Anurag Thakur appreciates Arunachal health worker's 'brave' act

Union Minister Anurag Thakur appreciates Arunachal health worker’s ‘brave’ act

October 17, 2021
Arunachal: CAU organises  awareness programmes under mission Millet at Mechukha  

Arunachal: CAU organises  awareness programmes under mission Millet at Mechukha  

October 16, 2021
Arunachal: Man dies, 2 houses burnt in a fire incident in khogla village

Arunachal: Man dies, 2 houses burnt in a fire incident in khogla village

October 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!