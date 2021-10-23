Arunachal: Assam Rifle apprehends 2 drug dealers in Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- The troops of Assam Rifle apprehended two drug dealers in Longding with suspected Brown Sugar worth Rs. five Lakhs, informed district information and public relation official.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of two drug dealers in possession of contraband items in Zedua Vill, Longding District a joint team of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Longding Police apprehended two drug dealers on 22 October 2021.

The drug dealers were found in possession of two packets comprising 25 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 5,00,000/- and the sale proceeds of Brown Sugar worth Rs 57,780/-.

The drug dealers were involved in transhipment of Brown Sugar in bulk from Kamka village, Myanmar to Zedua Vill and further sale of the contraband to various individual in Longding. Their apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network in Longding District.

The drug dealers alongwith the seized contraband and cash amount were handed over to Longding Police Station on 22 Oct 2021 for further investigation.