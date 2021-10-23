Crime

Arunachal: Assam Rifle apprehends 2 drug dealers in Longding

The drug dealers were found in possession of two packets comprising 25 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 5,00,000/- and the sale proceeds of Brown Sugar worth Rs 57,780/-.

October 23, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifle apprehends 2 drug dealers in Longding
Photo- DIPRO
ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- The troops of Assam Rifle apprehended two drug dealers in Longding with suspected Brown Sugar worth Rs. five Lakhs, informed district information and public relation official.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of two drug dealers in possession of contraband items in Zedua Vill, Longding District a joint team of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Longding Police apprehended two drug dealers on 22 October 2021.

The drug dealers were found in possession of two packets comprising 25 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 5,00,000/- and the sale proceeds of Brown Sugar worth Rs 57,780/-.

The drug dealers were involved in transhipment of Brown Sugar in bulk from Kamka village, Myanmar to Zedua Vill and further sale of the contraband to various individual in Longding. Their apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network in Longding District.

The drug dealers alongwith the seized contraband and cash amount were handed over to Longding Police Station on 22 Oct 2021 for further investigation.

Tags
October 23, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

June 16, 2021
Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

June 15, 2021
Arunachal: Pasighat police nabbed 3 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar, Heroin and Cash 

Arunachal: Pasighat police nabbed 3 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar, Heroin and Cash 

May 26, 2021
Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

May 22, 2021
Arunachal: Tumi Ado, 'wanted' in several cases arrested by West Siang Police 

Arunachal: Tumi Ado ‘wanted’ in several cases, arrested by West Siang Police 

May 15, 2021
Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

March 29, 2021
Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

March 7, 2021
Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister's Bungalow

Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister’s Bungalow

March 6, 2021
Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

March 4, 2021
Arunachal: Police with WASE apprehended a drug peddler with 5. 2 grams heroin

Arunachal: Police with WASE apprehended a drug peddler with 5. 2 grams heroin

March 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!