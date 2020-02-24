Arunachal: Govt declared 12 hrs capital Bandh on Feb 28 illegal

Itanagar

Home minister Bamang Felix today termed the bandh call given by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on February 28 next, as ‘illegal’.

On February 19 last, the ANYA, citing apathy by the state government to its charter of demands, had announced a 12-hour capital bandh on February 28 next.

In a press conference, Felix said representatives of ANYA today verbally declined his invitation for a meeting.

“When the government is ready to initiate a dialogue, why are they not ready for it?” Felix questioned.

In a point-by-point clarification to ANYA’s demand, he said most of the demands placed by them have been resolved.

On ANYA’s demand for scrapping of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), he admitted that gross irregularities have happened. He, however, maintained that the state government is committed to clean up the mess.

“The case has been fast-tracked,” Felix said adding the state government will do all it can to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The investigation is going on in the right-path,” he said.

On the implementation of the district-wise quota in the APSSB, Felix said the Board has not violated it.

He said 80 percent of group C jobs are to be filled through district-wise quota.

No district posts have been touched by the Board, he maintained.

On the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015, the minister said a committee headed by Education minister Taba Tedir has already held meetings with stakeholders.

The committee has already submitted its recommendations to the state government and a decision on it will be taken up in the cabinet meeting.

On ANYA’s demand for early resolution of boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal in Dollungmukh in Kamle district, Felix said the state government is aware of the inter-state boundary skirmish with Assam government officials in Dollungmukh recently.

He urged the Assam side to maintain the status quo on the boundary dispute.

“The government of Arunachal Pradesh has written to the Assam government to maintain status quo on the boundary question,” he said.

On the association’s demand for immediate construction of the ambitious Trans-Arunachal Highway, the minister informed that state government will pay land compensation to land owners on pro rata basis.

He said MLAs and DCs have been entrusted to work out modalities for the speedy construction of the TAH.

He disclosed that the construction for the Potin-Pangin road will be flagged off on February 29 next.

Advising ANYA to follow democratic steps, he said resorting to bandh call is not a solution.

He said the state government will make all arrangements to ensure there is peace and tranquility, and law and order is maintained.