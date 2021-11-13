Arunachal: Apatani Teachers Welfare Forum, Lower Subansiri Dist celebrates its silver jubilee

ZIRO- Apatani Teachers Welfare Forum (ATWF ) Lower Subansiri District celebrated its silver jubilee celebration ( 25th Years ) at Nago Putu, Dree ground,Biiri here today.

ATWF Lower Subansiri District, the apex teachers body of the Apatani Teachers, was formed on 12 September,1996 with the aims & objectives to uplift the educational dignity, rights and to promote unity, integrity, solidarity among Apatani Teachers, to maintain peace and harmony, to preserve and conserve,& cultural heritage of the forum, to initiate, facilitate and co-ordinate awareness programmes for participation and involvement in socio-economic aspects and all round developments of the Apatani Teachers and the legitimate right of the teachers fraternity.

Delivering the Aim & objective’s note, Tage Gambo, Chairman ATWF acknowledged the contribution of the past executives and members who had relentlessly contributed towards achieving the milestone of the forum.

Gyati Tajang, founder member, Apatani Teacher’s Welfare Forum [ATWF], in his greetings described the day as showing honour and respect to the pioneers who had sacrificed their initiation for the development of the forum.

Speaking as the chief guest Tabia Chobin, DDSE Lower Subansiri said that it is a proud moment to witness 25 years silver jubilee celebration [ATWF] as a chief guest.

The DDSE further said that growth of a society depends on the growth of education and punctuality of teachers.

He also spoke on the low enrollment of the government schools falling under Ziro-I block and appealed all the teachers to retrospect it.

Gyat Tajang, former Chairman ATWF, while congratulating the executives of the present and past on the remarkable progress achieved by ATWF in the last 25 years, stated that completion of 25 years is indeed a major milestone in the life of Apatani teachers of the district.

He also invoked the ATWF body and teachers to re-dedicate of their assigned duties in the interest of the society.

In the celebration 23 Nos of teachers were felicitated consisting of both the state Awardees and the contributors who contributed a lot in different fields.

Students of different schools including the Teacher Incharges, DPC,ISSE Nangram Kayum,Talem Jerang Headmaster Hari,

ATA Lower Subansiri Unit General Secretary Padi Payang also attended the programme.