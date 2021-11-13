Arunachal Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Children’s Day greetings

Story Highlights Children's Day is celebrated across India to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their greetings to the people of the state on the occasion Children’s Day

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his sincere greetings to each and every citizen of the State in general, and to his beloved children of Arunachal Pradesh in particular on the special occasion of the Children’s Day, the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister.

In his message, the Governor said that celebrating Children’s Day is about giving a child his or her right to enjoy and grow as a healthy and cultured citizen of the country. He said that the children are the future of a country and their moral and educational standards determine the progress of a Nation. Ensuring the bright growth of our children is of great national importance. Therefore, it is the prime duty of all of us to provide our children with our constitutional mottos of justice, liberty and equality, he said while appealing to all parents and guardians to instil good morals and virtues in their wards and groom them to be responsible citizens of the country.

On this occasion, I call upon every parent and guardian to provide to their children and wards, safe, dignified, honest, patriotic, industrious, and cultured atmosphere at home. Let us do our best to guarantee a better future for the children, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on the joyous occasion of Children’s Day to be celebrated on November 14 across the country, commemorating the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Bal Diwas is a day to increase awareness about the rights and education of children. Jawahar Lal Nehru, popular among children as Chacha Nehru often said that children should always be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow,” Khandu stated in a message this evening.

Khandu appealed elders, parents and teachers to take inspiration from the day and work in tandem to nurture, care and show the children the right path of life not only in education but also on moral values.

“We are the generation with the onerous responsibility to lead the next generation to a better world. We can achieve this by taking proper care of our children and guide them today,” Khandu observed.

He expressed optimism that every school in the state will organize fun and motivational events to mark the day so that while the children get the attention they deserve, elders realize their responsibilities towards them.