Arunachal: RGU organises Pre- Children’s Day

November 13, 2021
ITANAGAR- As a part of the fortnight Celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas the Women’s Studies & Research Centre in collaboration with PRO Cell, RGU on Saturday organised a Pre- Children’s Day at university campus.

As such, the fraternity of Rajiv Gandhi University  donated  books, notebooks, drawing copies, stationaries and toys which were then sent to the Children of Bal Vatika under the supervision of Prof. Elizabeth Hangsing, Director, WSRC.

Prof. Amitav Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Prof. N. T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU visited the Bal Vatika and handed over these gifts to the children. Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor of varsity connected through a video conference and committed to provide uniforms, shoes,  school bags, and water carriers for all the children of the  Bal Vatika, from his side.

He further lauded the RGU Fraternity for their attempt at giving back to the society and requested more people to come out and do so.

Meanwhile the children from Bal Vatika performed rhymes and enthralled the attendees with their performances.

