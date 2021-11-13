North East

Manipur: Assam Rifle Colonel, His Wife, Son And 4 soldiers Dead In Ambush

November 13, 2021
Story Highlights
  • Commanding Officer Viplav Tripathi, accompanied by his wife and 9-year-old son, was reportedly returning to his base from the Behiang company post when their convoy was ambushed

IMPHAL-   An Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, eight-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar at 11 am in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathi, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed.

In a Official Statement of  DG Assam Rifles  stated ”  A convoy of Assam Rifles was ambushed by insurgents in Thinghat, Manipur on 13 Nov 2021 at 1100 hrs. Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of Commanding Officer i.e wife and child also lost their lives in the incident. DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles offer condolences to the brave soldiers and families of the deceased” .

Manipur Police sources said they suspect at least four insurgent groups active in the area carried out the ambush. There was an improvised explosive device, or IED, blast before heavy firing from both sides of the road started, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy. “Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,” PM Modi tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack. He said, “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said a person from Chhattisgarh was killed in the attack. “His sacrifice won’t go in vain. I extend my condolences to the family,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

