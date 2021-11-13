Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign held at Luaksim and Olington Village in Longding dist

LONGDING- The District Legal Services Authority, Longding has organized Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Luaksim and Olington Village under Kanubari circle on 11th November, 2021 and Chanu and Ngamding villages under Chubam Circle on 13th November, 2021.

A team consisting of staffs of DLSA, Longding along with Resource Person Adv. Honlem Khangam and Adv. Wangtan Wangsu and Para Legal Volunteer Nokha Wangsu interacted with the villagers and informed them regarding various topics such as Child Marriage, child trafficking and its consequences, ill effects of Child Labour, Drugs, Polygamy, Rape etc.

The Resource Persons also made them aware about several legal rights such as Free Legal Aid to the poor and needy, Legal Aid Clinics, victim compensation, rights during Police arrest, Human rights, Right to Information, various schemes of Govt and the Inner Line Permit system under Bengal Easter Frontier Regulation, 1873 as Kanubari shares border with Assam state.

In addition, Door to Door Legal awareness campaign has also been carried out throughout the Kamkah village on 11th November, 2021 and Longsom Village on 13th November, 2021. Topics such as reporting of crime at Police station, filing of F.I.R, Court procedures, stages of court cases, hierarchical structure of courts and their judicial officers were discussed throughout the program. A total of 236 beneficiaries has been benefitted from the 2 day program.