Arunachal

Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign held at Luaksim and Olington Village in Longding dist

Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Luaksim and Olington Village under Kanubari circle on 11th November, 2021 and Chanu and Ngamding villages under Chubam Circle on 13th November, 2021.

November 13, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign held at Luaksim and Olington Village in Longding dist

LONGDING- The District Legal Services Authority, Longding has organized Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Luaksim and Olington Village under Kanubari circle on 11th November, 2021 and Chanu and Ngamding villages under Chubam Circle on 13th November, 2021.

A team consisting of staffs of DLSA, Longding along with Resource Person Adv. Honlem Khangam and Adv. Wangtan Wangsu and Para Legal Volunteer Nokha Wangsu interacted with the villagers and informed them regarding various topics such as Child Marriage, child trafficking and its consequences, ill effects of Child Labour, Drugs, Polygamy, Rape etc.

The Resource Persons also made them aware about several legal rights such as Free Legal Aid to the poor and needy, Legal Aid Clinics, victim compensation, rights during Police arrest, Human rights, Right to Information, various schemes of Govt and the Inner Line Permit system under Bengal Easter Frontier Regulation, 1873 as Kanubari shares border with Assam state.

In addition, Door to Door Legal awareness campaign has also been carried out throughout the Kamkah village on 11th November, 2021 and Longsom Village on 13th November, 2021. Topics such as reporting of crime at Police station, filing of F.I.R, Court procedures, stages of court cases, hierarchical structure of courts and their judicial officers were discussed throughout the program. A total of 236 beneficiaries has been benefitted from the 2 day program.

Related Articles

Tags
November 13, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila Takar Tachang passes away

Arunachal: EE UD&H Bomdila, Takar Tachang passes away

November 10, 2021
Arunachal doctor dies of COVID-19 in Delhi AIIMS

Arunachal doctor dies of COVID-19 in Delhi AIIMS

November 10, 2021
8 killed, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

8 killed, Several Injured in Collision Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer

November 10, 2021
Arunachal: KDO Welfare society organizes blood donation camp in collaboration with AYANG

Arunachal: KDO Welfare society organizes blood donation camp in collaboration with AYANG

November 9, 2021
Arunachal: Alo Libang urges faith leaders to help govt in achieving 100 per cent vaccination

Arunachal: Alo Libang urges faith leaders to help govt in achieving 100 per cent vaccination

November 9, 2021
Arunachal: Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates DBT– APSCS&T Centre for BRSD

Arunachal: Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates DBT– APSCS&T Centre for BRSD

November 9, 2021
Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Wanu village, Banfera village & Kanubari town

Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign at Wanu village, Banfera village & Kanubari town

November 9, 2021
China Uses social media to Threaten Military Action in Arunachal Pradesh; Troops on High Alert

China Uses social media to Threaten Military Action in Arunachal Pradesh; Troops on High Alert

November 8, 2021
Arunachal, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav , KAHO, the first village of India

Arunachal: DIPR conducts Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at KAHO, the first village of India

November 8, 2021
Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!