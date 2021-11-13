National

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Governor took up the issue of the Frontier Highway with the Union Law Minister, which he said will strengthen the security of the nation and provide another option for good road communication in the State.

November 13, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Governor BD Mishra meets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Union Minister for Law and Justice and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the State Kiren Rijiju at the National Capital New Delhi on 13th November 2021. They discussed about separate high court for the State, Frontier Highway, Industrial Corridor and other developmental projects in the State.

The Governor emphasised that for easy access to justice, particularly for the poor and downtrodden, a high court in the State will be highly beneficial for all. He said that it will also facilitate quick redress of cases.

The Governor took up the issue of the Frontier Highway with the Union Law Minister, which he said will strengthen the security of the nation and provide another option for good road communication in the State.

The Governor and the Union Law Minister discussed about the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration on 15th November 2021, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration has been started by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and to honour the tribal people of the country. The Governor will be holding a function on 15th November 2021 at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

Related Articles

The Governor, while sharing his concern about the development in the State, urged the Union Minister to expedite the Industrial Corridor road. It will facilitate industrial growth in the State, promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth and bring about socio-economic progress of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

The Governor and the Union Law Minister also discussed about promotion of games and sports, tourism, power projects, health and education etc.

Tags
November 13, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence : Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence : Union Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Arrested

October 10, 2021
Vice President's FB post after returning from 7-day North East tour

Vice President’s FB post after returning from 7-day North East tour

October 10, 2021
Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

October 8, 2021
Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in Tawang

Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in Tawang

October 8, 2021
Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

October 7, 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

October 4, 2021
Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

September 29, 2021
Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

September 29, 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress Chief

September 28, 2021
Congress Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress

Congress Politics: Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress

September 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!