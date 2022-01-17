Uncategorized

Arunachal: ADAC launches Anti-Opium Operation in Namsai

Earlier in the month of Jan 2021, a joint consultative meeting was held on dated 6th of Jan, 2022 by Adi Bane Kébang (ABK) Namsai District Unit,

January 17, 2022
Arunachal: ADAC launches poppy plantations destruction drive in Namsai
  • The Lotong Adi Banggo Kebang (LABK) urges upon the District Administration to immediately take strong action and deploy sufficient manpower to identify all the illegal poppy (Opium) plantation fields in Namsai district and destroy before it is harvested. 

NAMSAI- In continuation to the fights against drugs menace in Namsai District, today the Anti-Drugs Action Committee (ADAC ) under the theme “ Nasha Mukt Lotong ” launched an poppy plantations destruction drive (Anti-Opium Operation)   and around 8  (Eight) hectares of illegal poppy(Opium)  plantation  fields were destroyed on Monday at various locations at New-Jaipur, Dadum Jona and Jona-II Village (Lathao Circle) in Namsai district. The Anti-opium operation will be carried out in other  Adi inhabited  villages in Namsai  district.

Also Read- The Why and Where of Poppy Cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh

The Adi Bane Kébang  ( ABK) Namsai District Unit, AdiSU Namsai District Unit, Clan Based Society and GBs of Villages under the aegis of The Lotong Adi Banngo Kébang (LABK) has resolved to strictly implement its traditional & customary laws to curb the drugs abuse in all Adi inhabited area in Namsai District.

Earlier in the month of Jan 2021, a joint consultative meeting was held on dated 6th of Jan, 2022 by Adi Bane Kébang (ABK) Namsai District Unit, Bogum Bokang Kébang (BBK) Namsai District, AdiSU Namsai District , ABK Youth Wing Namsai District Unit, GBs, PRI and All Jaipur Area Women Association ( AJAWS) for Nasha Mukt Lotong had resolved to implement the customary & traditional law to fight against drugs abuse.

Also Read- Poppy fields destroyed in Longding

The house unanimously resolved to constitute an Anti-Drugs Action Committee to create awareness and control prevailing drug abuse in the jurisdiction of Lotong Adi Banggo in Namsai District. The house also resolved to organize a temporary De-addiction camp at Jaipur Village.

Also Read-  120 hectares of illegal poppy plantations destroyed in Longding

The Lotong Adi Banggo Kebang (LABK) urges upon the District Administration to immediately take strong action and deploy sufficient manpower to identify all the illegal poppy (Opium) plantation fields in Namsai district and destroy before it is harvested.  At the same time this is a clarion call to all the NGOs, CBOs and society to come forward to fight collectively to curb drug menace in the District.

LABK also appeal District Administration and the State Government to deal with drug menace on priority and root out to make Arunachal a Drugs Free State.

