Arunachal: ANYA defers 48 Hours ICR Bandh call

ITANAGAR: The 48 Hours Itanagar Capital Region Bandh ( ICR Bandh ) call deferred,” announced by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA ) President Byabang Joram.

Talking to the Media Byabang said, we had called 48 hours bandh, in protest against the arrest of our boys. But now the district administration has taken the decision to release our boys who are in detention, after that we have decided to defer the 48 Hrs bandh which was scheduled to start from 18th Jan 2022.

Byabang further said that “the bandh has only been deferred and not called off and , our movement against the state government would continue.”, he added.

When reporters asked about the claims made by the state police of goons and anti-social elements being hired from outside to create law and order problems in the ICR during the 36-hour capital bandh from January 12-14, Joram said “I have never or shall ever encourage such things. I am an Arunachalee and I would never want an outsider to destroy my state. If you still have any doubts, I and my team are open to an investigation,” he said.