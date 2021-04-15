Arunachal: Poppy fields destroyed in Longding

LONGDING- (By Nyatum Doke )- A team of officials from State Anti Narcotic Bureau under the supervision of Oli koyu, State Nodal officer- cum first class Special executive magistrate destroyed about 963 acres of poppy field in Longphong, Mintong, longding circle and Pongchau Circle.

The destruction of opium cultivation started with effect from 14th/04/2021 to 15/04/2012. The State Narcotic team was accompanied and provided necessary assistance by Dakli Gara EAC, B Tangjang Dy SP Longding, K. Komrang Dy SP Kanubari Miss Taya Yullu CO Longding, Nyarik Diyum, CO Pongchau and other officials.

Simultaneously, on the same day SHGs of Wakka circle also destroyed poppy fields showing solidarity with the initiative of the State Anti Narcotic Bureau and district administration.

Mr. koyu told that “Production and possession of poppy straws and fruits of commercial quantity of 50kg and above in cultivation area or warehouse is punishable with 10-20 years imprisonment U/S 15/8 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substance act 1985”.

The destruction drive was conducted in close coordination with the District Administration and Police Department. Mr Koyu appreciated the support and cooperation provided by the concerned officials.

He said “if it was not for some technical and logistics issues they could have covered more area, however, he said he was satisfied with the operation”. Mr. Koyu also informed that the destruction drive was peaceful and did not confront any resistance.

Such drive is much needed in the district like Longding which is strategically located sharing international border with Myanmar and border with state like Nagaland: where drug abuse is very high and rampant. Also, the cases of drug abuse in the district is high and is negatively affecting the human resource of the district, said an official.