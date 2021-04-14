Arunachal: Pema Khandu lays foundation for new building for the Zonal Hospital

ZIRO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today laid the foundation for construction of a new building for the Zonal Hospital here in presence of Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Advisor Home Nyamar Karbak, Advisor PWD Phurpa Tsering, DGP RP Upadhyaya and other dignitaries.

This was followed by visit to the Gyati Taka General Hospital to assess the preparedness level for COVID-19. Later in the day, the CM also inaugurated the first women police station of Lower Subansiri district.

Speaking at the General hospital in a meeting with the hospital staffs, the CM requested the executing department to complete the construction of the new hospital building within the timeline possibly in two years.

He said following the covid outbreak, it gave the State Government the opportunity to asses the health preparedness level in terms of infrastructure, facilities and manpower. The State Government thereby launched an ambitious project to convert all district hospitals to state of the art hospital. Currently all district hospitals are being upgraded with new buildings, manpower and improved facilities, said the CM.

On Covid preparedness, the CM said in view of the new wave of covid attack, the rate of testing has be increased along with coverage of covid vaccination to as many people as possible. He said focus must be on for RTPCR and TrueNat testing.

The CM appealed the people to spread words for 45 and above age group to come forward to get vaccinated. He said currently the district hospital has the capacity to cover 100 people a day, and will be further increased to 200 with increase in supply of vaccines.

In a separate formal occasion at Women police station following it’s inauguration, the CM said Arunachal Police is well equipped at par with Delhi Police.

He said State Government has given top priority to law and order along with modernization of police force. He thanked and lauded the role played by the police force during covid outbreak. The CM said with the second outbreak of covid, normal life and business should not be hampered calling for increased role of health workers and police force.