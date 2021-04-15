Arunachal: 4 houses gutted in fire mishap in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Four Assam type ordinary houses with all personal belongings of the owners were reduced into ashes in a devastating fire mishap in C-sector here on Wednesday morning.

The fire ignited from suspected short circuit from the house of one Duyu Taka resulted in blasting of an LPG cylinder and the inferno spread fast into three more houses leading to blasting of two more LPG cylinders, said police station OC inspector Yangfo Dodum, who supervised rescue operations.

The fire started at 10.40 when the house owner was reportedly away to his native village. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately on receiving information, but damages were already caused. Two more fire tenders joined and the fire was contained within thirty minutes without any loss or injury to anyone, he added.