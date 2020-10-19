Itanagar- 1 arrested, 4 detained for arson and firing incident occurred in Lorr Putu village

Itanagar- Capital police arrested 1 and detained four person so far in connection with arson and firring incident of Lorr Putu village occurred on October 16, informed Jimmy Chiram, SP, ICR .

SP inform that ” today Capital police team with support of Doimukh PS apprehended the alleged main accused Techi Nyajung, 30 yrs, from CHC, Doimukh where he was admitted for treatment. After arrest, accused admitted Hospital for his further treatment.

Techi is a permanent resident of village Khamir, PO/ PS: Balijan, district Papum Pare.

Four others has been detained after call detail record (CDR) analysis. Investigation is in progress. SP added.

Meanwhile an FIR has been received from Techi Nyajung, and case has registered with Itanagar Police station case no- 228/20 u/s 341/326/34 IPC dated 19/10/20. SP further said.

On the other hand The Tarh Welfare Society (TWS) has demanded judicial enquiry into the arson and firing incident occurred in Lorr – Putu village.

Addressing the media here at Arunachal Press Club (APC), TWS Chairman, Tarh Tarak call for immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the incident accompanies who attacked and set the house of Tame Takiang into ashes.

“This is a serious offense against the public tranquility,” said general secretary Tarh Kama. Capital police must seize all the prohibited rifles, guns and firearms used in arson attack and also cancels the arm license used for firing in the village which created fear among the villagers of Lorr Putu since then. he added.

The TWS further appealed Deputy Commissioner (DC) capital complex to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the victim’s family of Tame Takiang who lose their movable and immovable properties including dwelling and lying homeless.