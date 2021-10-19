Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya to Experience Very Heavy Rains on October 19-20

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI: In the midst of intense rainfall activity over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India, parts of Northeast India are now set to welcome heavy rains too, starting Tuesday, October 18.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong southerly/southeasterly winds blowing inland from the Bay of Bengal will bring wet conditions over the Northeast from Tuesday to Thursday, October 19-21.

Accordingly, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate showers, along with heavy falls, have been forecast over the northeastern states for the next three days. Isolated very heavy rains are especially likely to lash Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 19-20.

In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued an orange alert (‘be prepared’ for rough weather) over the three aforementioned states for the next 48 hours. The other states in the region, viz. Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, will be placed under a yellow watch (‘be aware’ of the local weather situation) for this period.

Meanwhile, the adjoining states of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal (SHWB) and Sikkim will be in for even rougher conditions for the next 24 hours, for which they will be placed on a red warning (‘take action’ to protect yourself from inclement weather).

Between October 1-18, Arunachal (47.6 mm), Mizoram (46 mm), Nagaland (35.9 mm) and Manipur (27.8 mm) have all recorded ‘large deficit’ rain figures as compared to their respective averages, while Meghalaya (135.7 mm), Sikkim (102.5 mm), Assam (60.7 mm) and Tripura (55.4 mm) have registered ‘deficit’ precipitation in this period.