Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

October 19, 2021
DIYUN-   Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein was on a day-long visit to Diyun circle at Changlang District on Tuesday. He inaugurated the English Medium Welfare School, Armoury Guard Room, RP Gate Guard Room and an atheistically designed white marbled Shiv mandir at 2nd IRBN Batallion Headquarters in presence of MLA Bordumsa-Diyun, Somlung Mossang, DC Changlang Devansh Yadav, and DIG, T. Ringu.

Mein lauded the efforts and dedication displayed by the 2nd IRBN battalion for developing the four infrastructures without any government support. He showered heaps of praises for the Commandant of the 2nd IRBN, Akanksha Yadav (IPS) for her great role in leading her team and motivating every jawan to come forward to contribute and in constructing the infrastructures on a self-help basis.

He termed the 2nd IRBN Battalion HQ as a model to be emulated in other parts of the state and urged upon all jawans to refrain themselves from substance abuse and called for Nasha Mukt Battalion.

He laid emphasised that physical fitness, discipline, professionalism and the need for better conduct are pivotal to the work of jawans He added that everyone should promote the fitness culture as this will also help motivate the younger generation to be fit.

Mein informed that the State Government is committed to the holistic, sustained and inclusive development of the State. He said that the Government being pro-people is always committed to addressing issues relating to the welfare of the people and is also focused on improved airways, roadways, waterways, railways and information ways in the State.

He also informed that the construction of Arunachal Trans-Highway is going on in full swing across the State. On completion of the road, all other developments will follow with improved road communications in the districts.

He asked the Commandant 2nd IRBN to identify a plot in the Battalion Headquarter compound to develop into a greenbelt. He asked the DC to give necessary directives to the forest department officials to provide plants for the development of the greenbelt in the IRBN Battalion compound.

Mein informed that Smart Monopole in some locations of the State will be installed which will help improve the network connectivity.

Responding to a memorandum, he assured to do the needful.

On the occasion, MLA Bordumsa-Diyun Somlung Mossang, DIG T Ringu, DC Changlang, Devansh Yadav, CO IRBN Akanksha Yadav also spoke.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with the panchayat leaders and public of Diyun circle in a separate meeting held at the auditorium hall in the circuit house.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival.

