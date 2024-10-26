ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: 3 including 2 IRBn jawans arrested for weapon theft from armoury

The arrestees have been identified as Phuntso Dondup and Haricharan Boro – both constables of 3rd IRBn, and Md Babul Ali a resident of Assam.

Last Updated: October 26, 2024
ITANAGAR-  Three including two IRBn jawans arrested by Pakke Kessang district police for allegedly stealing a small firearm alongwith ammunition from the armoury of the 3rd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) BHQ (Battalion Headquarters) at Seijosa in the district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Pakke Kessang SP Tasi Darang said that a written FIR was received at the Seijosa Police Station on Monday stating that 3rd IRBn BHQ’s Central KOTE ( keeper of technical equipment ) has been found broken and one 9mm pistol and 11 live round 9mm bullets were missing.

Acting promptly, a case was registered and the Seijosa PS team led by Sub-Inspector Sang Thinley under the supervision of SP Pakke Kessang swung into action and arrested the three accused persons the next day.

The arrestees have been identified as Phuntso Dondup (30) and Haricharan Boro (31) – both constables/general duty, 3rd IRBn, and Md Babul Ali (35), a resident of Kekakuli village under Charduar PS in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

During investigation, one 9mm pistol has been recovered from the nearby bush of Kekakuli village in Sonitpur, on being led and shown by the accused person, Babul Ali, the SP said, adding that 11 live 9mm bullets recovered from the rent house of constable Haricharan at Seijosa.

With this, “all the involved arms and ammunition have been recovered,” Darang said.

The accused persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and further investigations taken up, he said.

Though the motive behind the commission of the offence was not known yet, the SP further added, “It’s learnt that the arrested people were drug addicts.”

