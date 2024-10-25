Arunachal: Mission Si:lek launched at Silluk Village in Mebo, East Siang

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The mission Si:lek has been launched with the planting of saplings at Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District with an aim to regenerate greeneries all around the village and the roadsides.

The Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration along with Yirang Welfare Society (YWS) and village administration of Silluk village today launched this mission under which total of 25 saplings of various local and endemic species were planted along the National Highway.

The purpose is to regenerate more greenery and to balance the degrading environment in the region in general and Silluk village areas in particular which had got affected due to the rampant felling of trees in the last few decades.

Also Read- Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet’s attention

The ‘Si:lek’ means a garden of trees or a large group of trees. The uniqueness of this mission Si:lek is that the tree saplings are mostly collected from the jungles far and near which has importance in day to day life of local communities for conducting rituals, social & cultural activities, medicinal requirements.

Attending the mission Si:lek launching ceremony as Chief Guest, Mrs Kempi Ete, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Pasighat Division commended the Yirang Welfare Society and Mebo administration with the village authorities of Silluk village for coming up with this dedicated mission.

Also Read- Banded krait spotted in a residential colony in seijosa, Rescue and Released

Ete suggested the YWS and others of planting indigenous and native species of trees/plants with cultural and traditional significance. “Planting of indigenous and native species with ethnobotanical significance will act like a living repository for such species” added Ete.

She also advised and appealed to the villagers of Silluk to be an environmentally conscious model village through the Si:lek mission and to adopt zero hunting at the line of neighboring Aohali village.

While Dr. Tatum Mibang, Plant Taxonomist from JN College, Pasighat as Guest of Honour also deeply appreciated the initiative of YWS, Mebo administration and Silluk village for launching the Si:lek mission. He suggested the team of Mission Si:lek to choose plant species with varieties which are more rare and endangered for genetic diversity.

Also Read- Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

He also assured to help the team in identifying the botanical name of the local species which will help the tourists to know the species. When asked about the possible reason for Jackfruit trees dying up in the region, Dr. Mibang cited the change in climatic condition as the major reason, but he suggested a proper study on it.

Meanwhile, Sibo Passing, ADC Mebo who is always on mission mood to bring some better changes in the society and its environment since after his joining the Mebo Sub-Division by giving extra time and energy in every mission he takes up by involving the local communities, opined hope that the Si:lek mission will be a successful and the initiative will bring better changes in the mindset of community members in general and Silluk village in particular.

He said that Silluk village has been continuously winning the cleanest village tag in East Siang district from the last couple of years and this additional mission will put Silluk village under more limelight and a favored tourist’s destination.

YWS President, Dr. Allok Yirang (retired Director, Family Welfare, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh) also shared his ideas and objective of the Si:lek mission and said that more such rare and endangered species of trees will be planted next under the same mission.

He also expressed hope that the other societies will also follow the same initiative and adopt other villages for such plantation and beautification.

While YWS Chief Auditor, Er. Onyok Yirang, who is currently the EE, PHED, Tezu Division also informed that the YWS and Silluk village people are choosing rare and endangered species of tree saplings for regeneration/plantation which has social, ritual and cultural importance among the Adi society.