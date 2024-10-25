Arunachal: Workshop for Singpho Language Teachers held at Bordumsa

BORDUMSA- Two-Day Workshop cum Orientation Program for Language Teachers of Singpho was conducted at the Singpho Heritage Centre here on 24th and 25th October 2024. The program was jointly organized by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), the Department of Education (DOE), Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Singpho Development Society (SDS) and was attended by more than 80 Singpho teachers of primary and secondary schools including BRCC officials.

The program featured training for Singpho language teachers on the teaching of language, literature, script and orthography of Singpho as well as translation and documentation of Singpho basic vocabulary for publication of children’s pictorial books.

Oling Lego, ADC, Bordumsa, who was the Chief Guest of the program expressed his concern about Singpho population and its language being on the brink of disappearing and lauded the SDS and RCML for jointly organizing a much-needed program for teachers to promote mother languages. He said that every individual of the community is a stakeholder and each must strive to protect it lest it becomes a thing of the past.

The language of any community has evolved and has been passed down through generations and therefore it is the responsibility of the present generation to carry it forward and leave a lasting legacy, he added. He further added that if the language is safeguarded then naturally the culture of the community will be safe.

Mrs Koing Samon Umbon, DDSE, Namsai emphasized that the preservation and promotion of native languages begin at home. She urged teachers, as role models in their communities, should set an example for the rest. She also suggested incorporating innovative ideas such as including native Singpho language prayers and terms in the curriculum to better integrate the Singpho language.

Vijay Swami, Executive Director, RIWATCH in his inaugural address stressed the importance of mother languages in preserving and gaining native knowledge and urged the participants to look beyond textbooks and formal curricula in their efforts to develop and promote their mother language. He also encouraged the Singpho community by extending his support towards the Singpho Development Society for further collaborations in research and publication initiatives.

Prof. S. Simon John, Director AITS, RGU asserted that there is a need for producing textual literature when it comes to promoting mother languages and encouraged the participants to develop it by documenting the community’s rich oral traditions. In doing so, they could create a comprehensive body of literature that could eventually be taught at college and university levels, he added.

In his welcome address, SDS Secretary General, Ongyun Maio, thanked the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) and the Department of Education for organizing a program such as this.

BRCC Miao, Prahlad Kanmai, RCML’s Centre Head, Dr. MS Awan, RCML’s Research Officer, Dr V. Neli and Resource Person of Singpho Language, Manje La attended the program as the key Resource Persons.

BRCC Bordumsa, Ongla Umbon and Singpho Literary Committee’s Chairman, Ongdu Singpho, Singpho National Council (SNC) President, Senggam Labram, Tai Khamti-Singpho Council (TKSC) President, Phup Young Singpho, TKSC’s Vice President, Innem Gam Singpho, ZPM Bordumsa Khachang Maio and GSS Gidding’s Headmaster Wakhet Du Singpho also spoke during the program.