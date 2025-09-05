Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

ZIRO VALLEY- The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma, made his maiden visit to the iconic Ziro Valley on Friday, where he was accorded a warm reception at Ziro Valley Resort by MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, heads of departments, PRI members, and district officials.

Accompanied by Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture & Allied, Arunachal Pradesh, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Lower Subansiri District, the Mizoram CM toured key sites of ecological and tourism significance.

His itinerary included the Integrated Aquapark at Tarin, the Kiwi Garden at Biiri, and the serene Seeh and Seke Lakes. At the Kiwi Garden, SDHO Smti Tasso Yallu briefed him on cultivation practices, market prospects, and the future scope of kiwi farming.

The HCM also visited Naar-Aaba Winery at Hong village, where he interacted with founder Mrs Tage Rita. He lauded her pioneering role in promoting Arunachal’s kiwi wine on the global map and boosting local agri-based entrepreneurship.

The visit underscored interstate goodwill and cooperation, as the Mizoram CM explored opportunities in sustainable development, eco-tourism promotion, and rural livelihood generation in the Northeast.

Among others, Hage Tari, Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries (IOFS), and DAO Tasso Butung accompanied the dignitaries during the valley tour.