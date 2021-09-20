VIRAL VIDEO:  Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola”

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh- danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola” of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dikshit . It can easily be understood why this video has gone viral after having look at it.

This viral clip is purported to be from some remote area in Arunachal Pradesh and appears to have been filmed by one of the family members who have since uploaded it on Facebook, albeit without naming the boy starring in it nor the exact place where it was filmed.

Though lacking the name of the boy starring and the location of filming , what this video doesn’t lack in is the boy’s talent who can be seen showing off his skills to the tune of the hit song “Dola re dola” from the film Devdas by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

This song originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai and the original clip has also been attached alongwith so viewers can appreciate the boy’s talent.

