Spider Girl:  5-year-old girl climbs up a wall like Spiderman,  Watch Viral Video

Spider Girl, is an another Viral Video of our Viral category: A five-year-old girl shocked people on social media when her video went viral in which she is seen climbing the walls of her home just like a spider man. The girl used her hands and feet to easily scale the walls. She seemed to do this feat without any effort and in the absence of any safety gear. In fact, she climbed the walls barefoot. Netizens could not stop themselves from calling her as a little ‘spider girl.’

It can be clearly seen that the five-year-old is seen climbing up the wall using her arms and legs, without any external support. She can be seen first standing in the corner of a room, after which she puts her hands and bare feet against two walls. She then slowly braces herself and pulls her body up to the ceiling.

The video was captured by one of the family members present in the room and was shared on Twitter by an account named Ffs OMG Vids. The caption described the girl as: “Spidergirl.” However where this video was captured, and girls belongs to which town is not mentioned in the tweet.

After reaching the top of the wall, she can be seen comfortably chilling there.

Watch the Viral Video here

Spidergirl . wait. Wtf 😬 pic.twitter.com/yT9NTIPYpJ — Ffs OMG Vids 🔥📽 (@Ffs_OMG) September 15, 2021

The video has gone viral on social media and has got over 124k views, more than 3,000 likes, and over 600 shares. Netizens were impressed by the girl’s skill while some said that she is possessed.