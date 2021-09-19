Arunachal: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal after a glorious journey through the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, entered the Tawang District & was received at Jang town with enthusiasm.

The local youth & the populace celebrated the arrival of the Vijay Mashaal with utmost emotions & glory. The NCC contingent of Government School, Jang organised a Parade to start the grand celebration at Jang.

The students also performed a gracious Monpa Dance to commemorate the occasion. A documentary on the Swarnim Vijay Varsh of 1971 War was screened for the guests.

The documentary inspired the young minds & reminded the audience of the glorious history & victory of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 War.

The Veterans & Veer Naris were also felicitated for their contribution towards the Nation. The Vijay Mashaal was thereafter escorted to Tawang with honour and pride.