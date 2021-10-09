Arunachal

VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly

October 9, 2021
0 2 minutes read
VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  The Vice President  M Venkaiah Naidu and the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the ‘Special’ Assembly session in the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, Itanagar on 9th October 2021. The Speaker of State Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona and Chief Minister   Pema Khandu along with the members of the Legislative Assembly were present in the session.

In his speech, the Governor said that the Vice President of India in his long political career has given his best to the Nation, done best for the people of the Nation and has been dignifiedly  chairing the Council of States, the elders’ house. Nation is beholden to him for setting a benchmark of probity in Public life, our State is beholden to him for his patronage, the Governor said.

The Governor requested the Vice President of India for help for increasing the tenure of IAS and IPS Officers of senior rank to minimum of 3 to 4 years and minimum of 5 years for junior rank IAS and IPS officers in our State Arunachal Pradesh in public interest and in the larger context of the development of the State.

VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly

The Governor said that in the run up to the 75th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to prominently change the State’s developmental landscape by completing the Hollongi Greenfield Airport which we aim to inaugurate in August 2022. The strategically important Sela Tunnel project, that is going to provide all weather connectivity and boost tourism in the western part of the State, will also be operational soon. The twin turbines of 500 MW capacity of the 2,000MW Lower Subansiri Hydro-Electric Power project (LSHEP), which is being developed by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), will also be completed soon.

The Governor congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji for his Vision for a digital Arunachal. He said that Khandu is the one who has initiated the e-office and e-Pragati initiatives – aiming to improve efficiency and quality of Governance and administration and he personally monitors the developmental progresses through e-Pragati.

The Governor commended the Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, who spearheaded the ‘e-Vidhan’ initiative for its business. Our Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has become India’s 3rd and North Eastern states 1st Paperless Assembly in implementing high-tech solutions, i.e., “e-Vidhan Application”, the Governor said.

The Governor congratulated the Assembly house for successfully conducting its last four sessions through e-Vidhan Application.

Tags
October 9, 2021
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Training on large cardamom cultivation held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Training on large cardamom cultivation held in Anjaw

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Lumla ready for Annual Dolma Bum prayers

Arunachal: Lumla ready for Annual Dolma Bum prayers

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pangin area

Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pangin area

October 5, 2021
Arunachal: Academic Board ABK conducts mock-interview for the aspirants qualified for personally tests in APPSCCE-2020

Arunachal: Academic Board ABK conducts mock-interview for the aspirants qualified for personally tests in APPSCCE-2020

October 4, 2021
Arunachal:  DDSE completes first phase touring programme to schools of East Siang dist

Arunachal:  DDSE completes first phase touring programme to schools of East Siang dist

October 4, 2021
Arunachal: Tayor Ketan, a teacher from NEFA days passes away

Arunachal: Tayor Ketan, a teacher from NEFA days passes away

October 4, 2021
Arunachal: Tsering Tashi launches special routine Immunization catch-up campaign in Tawang

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi launches special routine Immunization catch-up campaign in Tawang

October 4, 2021
Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes cleanliness social service at Komlighat

Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes cleanliness social service at Komlighat

October 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!