Arunachal: Tawang Marathon will be go global by next year

TAWANG: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister announced that Tawang Marathon will be made annual event and declared it will be go global by next year by making the competition open for foreign national as well.

He also said although the event is being held for the first time, its popularity has reached far and wide with various MNCs and organizations willing to sponsor it.

First ever high-altitude Tawang Marathon kicked off today here at Tsangyang Galwa High Altitude Stadium.

The event comprising of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km category race was flagged of by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sports Minister Mama Natung and MP Tapir Gao respectively.

More than 2500 participants registered for the event to test their physical endurance at about 10000 feet.

Speaking on the event, Chief Minister called the moment historic and thanked the Indian Army for organizing the national level event successfully with support from Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. He also thanked all the participants for having made it to the event.

With support from PM Narendra Modi, the State is witnessing fast paced development in the field of sports as well speedy improvement in sports infrastructure.

Due to which, the CM said the State in the last seven years has been able to host various national and international sporting events – national river rafting, national women football, national boxing, Southeast Asian Table Tennis, national curling, national marathon and national tug of war.

Also present on the occasion were MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and GoC 4 Corps Lt Gen Manish Erry.