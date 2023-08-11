Arunachal: Annual Ronghuan Festival concludes in Kheti Village

KHETI- The Annual Ronghuan Festival in Kheti Village concluded with vibrant traditions as the Nocte community wrapped up their four-day celebration from August 7th to August 10th this year.

This cherished event, held after the millet harvest, warmly welcomed guests from all corners of Tirap and nearby districts, infusing the atmosphere with liveliness and occasionally leading to bustling traffic.

Throughout the festival, wise elders graced the occasion with graceful dances and heartfelt renditions of ancient Nocte songs, narrating stories of human resilience, life’s journey, and matters of the heart.

As the festival culminated, villagers gathered at the ‘Haahu thung,’ a community space, after commencing their dance by visiting each house in the village, beginning with the Village Chief’s house.

This harmonious gathering allowed them to share the joy of dancing to beloved traditional folk melodies, serving as a beautiful testament to their unity and cultural heritage.