Arunachal: Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

BOLENG- “If you don’t want a dam, if you don’t want a hydropower project, there won’t be. Chapter closed,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu reacting to the reported protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Siang district.

“But,” he added, “The case at hand is not about a hydropower project. Its about a Multipurpose Project, a project of national importance and envisioned by the Government of India and the Niti Aayog.”

Attending the ‘Thanksgiving’ program of local legislator and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing on his electoral victory here this morning, Khandu said that ‘misinformation’ is being circulated to brainwash innocent villagers against a project, which is not even in its pre-initial stage.

Also Read- Outside Activists spreading misinformation about 12,500 MW Siang Project: Arunachal CM

Insisting on ‘misinformation’ being spread, Khandu pointed that people who are ‘instigating’ the protests are themselves confused whether the said project is of ‘12500 MW’, ‘11000 MW’ or ‘10000 MW”.

“Being the Chief Minister I am not aware, not even NHPC is aware of the exact wattage of power the project will generate. How do you know the capacity of the project when the survey and investigation process has not even begun?” he wondered.

Khandu asserted that the project is not all about generating hydropower.

“Hydropower generation is a by-product of the multipurpose project by default. The real objective of the project is to save Ane Siang and the Adi society that is connected with the river since time immemorial,” he said.

Also Read- Researchers from NEIAFMR Pasighat discover new plant species from Mayodia

Elaborating on it, he said that China has already approved construction of a project that would generate a massive power of about 60000 MW on the river – known as Yarlung Tsangpo in the Tibet region just before entering India through Tuting in Upper Siang.

He revealed that the Chinese government, which is not signatory to the International Water Conventions, intends to divert the water from the multiple water reservoirs to be created under the project to dry regions of Tibet and elsewhere in the country.

“In such a scenario it is inevitable that volume of water in Siang river will drastically get reduced so much so that during winters you will be able to cross the mighty Siang on foot. Would you like such a situation? I certainly won’t,” Khandu expressed.

Also Read- Agri Startup Grant of Rs 48.80 Lakhs disbursed to 14 Agri Startups

The other reason for the Siang multipurpose project, he said is that in case China released water from their dams all of a sudden, a trail of unimaginable destruction will sweep through the Siang belt, Assam and Bangladesh.

“Yes we are optimistic that with the progresses being made through bilateral talks with China, relations will improve but we cannot remain complacent and be prepared for the unseen,” Khandu said.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, he said, has been proposed by the central government to maintain natural flow of water in the river all year round and flood modulation in case of water release by China.

Reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh has about 50% of the country’s hydropower potential, Khandu informed that the 12500 MW that would be generated from the projects for which MoUs have been signed with PSUs will generate about Rs 10000 crores annually for the state exchequer.

“Please be informed that the 12500 MW I am mentioning does not include the Siang project. We do not know yet the amount of power that this project will generate if at all executed,” he added.

Negating ‘rumors’ that the government intends to forcibly execute the project by using armed police forces, Khandu said, “We are a democratic country. We do not believe in forcing projects on our own people. We believe in taking into confidence the last man in the queue.”

He welcomed ‘questions’ and admitted that ‘confusions’ are bound to rise but urged the people to come forward and clear their confusions.

“Only after Survey and Investigation, we will know where the dam will come up and what height it would be of and how much will be the submergence area. Then will come the ‘public hearing’ stage, where everyone will be consulted. There are several stages with prudent rules and guidelines before start of a project. We haven’t yet started and all hue and cry has begun,” he pointed.

The Chief Minister urged the Committee constituted under the chairmanship of former minister and senior leader of the Adi community, Tamio Taga, to reach to everyone, especially the villagers, and disperse all doubts and confusions.

“Take your time. Clear your doubts. We are not in any hurry,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new Circuit House and a new Hospital building at Boleng.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Health Minister B R Wahge, commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, Law Minister Kento Jini, Advisor Alo Libang, MLAs Nyabi Dirchi, Oken Tayeng, Chakat Aboh, Rotu Techi, Tapi Darang, Punyo Apum, Talem Taboh, Topin Ete and Oni Panyang.