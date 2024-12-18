Outside Activists spreading misinformation about 12,500 MW Siang Project: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday accused outside activists of misleading locals about the 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, asserting that the initiative is far more than just a dam.

Speaking after inaugurating an integrated sports complex and other facilities at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Khandu said misinformation was being spread to create confusion among the public.

“This is not just about constructing a dam; it is a multipurpose project that will benefit the state in multiple ways. However, some people are deliberately creating doubts in the minds of locals,” Khandu stated.

Khandu assured the public that both state and central governments are committed to addressing concerns about the project. He pledged to provide clarity by presenting official viewpoints to dispel any doubts. He will be visiting siang district tomorrow, and discuss with the publics and explain governments views.

This ambitious project, located on the Siang River, has encountered protests from local communities and activists, highlighting the displacement of families, loss of ancestral lands, and threats to biodiversity and the local ecosystem.

The controversy intensified when the Siang district administration requested village leaders to cooperate Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducting pre-feasibility reports (PFR) in Riew village. This sparked outrage among locals, with groups like the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) demanding an immediate halt to the surveys.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is one of the largest proposed development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh, promising significant economic and infrastructural benefits, including renewable energy and irrigation. However, it also raises crucial questions about the the balance between development and environmental sustainability.