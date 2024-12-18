Arunachal: Idu Mishmi Language Promotion Program held at Anini

ANINI- One-Day Language Promotion Program for Idu Mishmi was conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School in Anini today. Organized by the All Idu Mishmi Student Union (AIMSU) and the District Dibang Valley Student Union (DVDSU) in collaboration with RIWATCH Centre for the Mother Language (RCML), the program featured a Visual Quiz and Debate competition conducted in Idu Mishmi language. The primary objective of the program was to promote and revitalize the use of spoken Idu Mishmi language.

In the Debate competition, the students from Government Higher Secondary School Anini emerged victorious, securing the first position. The second place was claimed by the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Anini, showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of the participants from both schools.

The Visual Quiz competition was equally competitive, with the first position awarded to Miss Shiya Mihu and Mr. Kichiwu Ekru, both students of JNV Anini. The second position in the Visual Quiz went to Mr. Geju Elapra and Adume Mihu, who represented Government Higher Secondary School Anini. The third position was claimed by Miss Anjayu Mihu, and Mr. Daiku Mikhu, all from JNV Anini, further highlighting the remarkable skills and knowledge of the students from this school.

The program’s focus on promoting the Idu Mishmi language was reinforced by the speeches given during the event. Miju Mena, a Research Assistant at the RCML Centre for the Mother Language, delivered a thought-provoking address on the importance of preserving indigenous languages.

He emphasized that losing one’s mother tongue is equivalent to losing one’s identity, culture, and traditions. Mena highlighted the role of the RCML as a research center dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the languages and cultures of lesser-known tribal communities in Northeast India, with a particular focus on Arunachal Pradesh.

Shre Jene Linggi, the Vice Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Anini, in his address, appreciated the initiative of AIMSU, DVDSU, and RCML. He commended the efforts of the organizers and encouraged the younger generation to actively use and promote their mother tongue.

Linggi urged students to take pride in their language and cultural heritage, stressing that language is an essential part of one’s identity and a vital tool for preserving traditions and history.

The event was a significant step in raising awareness about the importance of linguistic and cultural preservation, especially for the Idu Mishmi community. Through such competitions and initiatives, the organizers hope to inspire the younger generation to continue speaking and cherishing their native language, ensuring that it is passed on to future generations.