Arunachal: Training on Tribal Jewelry Making concludes in Longding

LONGDING- Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with Tribal Fashion Jewellery and sponsored by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), successfully concluded a 15-day training program in Tribal Jewelry Making. The valedictory ceremony was held at the Circuit House, Longding on December 18, 2024.

The program was attended by esteemed guests including Mirpe Tato, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Longding; Mibin Dirchi, Promotion Officer Handicraft; Kaling Taling, Textile & Handicraft Department; Chandan Prasad, Founder & CEO, BLCCT; Lucky Chutia, Program Manager, BLCCT; Shrabana Sharma, Project Coordinator, BLCCT; the CRISIL Foundation team; Jatwang; Soigen Pansa, Director of Tribal Fashion Jewellery, and the enthusiastic trainees.

The training program aimed to empower local artisans with the skills and knowledge to create exquisite wancho tribal jewelry. By imparting expertise in design, material selection, and production techniques, the initiative sought to promote economic growth and self-reliance within the community.

Chandan Prasad, Founder & CEO of BLCCT, expressed his gratitude to SIDBI for their support and highlighted the potential of tribal jewelry to contribute to the region’s economic development. He emphasized BLCCT’s commitment to providing ongoing support to the trainees, enabling them to establish sustainable livelihoods.

Mibin Dirchi, Promotion Officer Handicraft, congratulated the trainees and informed them about various government schemes and initiatives available to support their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Mirpe Tato, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Longding, acknowledged the significance of the training program in empowering the local community. He encouraged the trainees to utilize their newly acquired skills to generate income and improve their standard of living.

In addition to the training program, a financial literacy awareness session was conducted by the CRISIL Foundation. The session focused on the importance of saving, financial planning, and the benefits of government schemes like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY).

The valedictory ceremony concluded with certificate distribution, showcasing of jewelry designed by trainees and a vote of thanks by Soigen Pansa.