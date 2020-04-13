No one allowed to violate lockdown order including person in uniform- DC Capital 

Itanagar

No one will be allowed to violate the lockdown order including person in uniform, warned Komkar Dulom, DC, Capital Complex. Dc has warned to initiate strong action against those violating the lockdown order.

He visited Hollongi check gate on Sunday after allegation of police officials on uniform crossing to the Assam side to buy vegetable and meat items surfaced in the social media.

He expressed strong displeasure over it. “We have issued the order for sealing all the check gates within capital complex region. This means no one should cross the gate even by walking.

But we have got report that even after the order was issued, people were seen crossing the check gates at Hollongi and Banderdewa. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

Meanwhile SP Capital Tumme Amo while reacting to the allegation said such action will invite disciplinary action. “The police should not misuse the uniform. We have passed strict instruction to officer in charge of Hollongi and Banderdewa check gates to allow only those police official who have been assigned duty to cross the check gates,” he said.

Further SP informed that movement of people will not be allowed at the check gates. Also during the day ADM Talo Potom visited Banderdewa check and passed on strict instructions not to allow movement of vehicle as well as people at the check gates.

He also directed the police officers not to allow the vehicle and driver coming from Red zone to enter the check gates and chekpost of state and in such case the essential items should be unloaded outside the gate and would be carried by other vehicle of the state and the vehicle need to be kept outside the gate for a considerable period as per guidelines of the health ministry. Potom added.