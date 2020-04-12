Itanagar: Husband and wife arrested for allege drug trafficking

Itanagar

A Husband and wife has been arrested today for allege drug trafficking. Said Capital SP Tumme Amo. SP Amo on Sunday raided the resident of a drug peddler here near the DC office at Chandanagar.

While talking to media SP informed that a husband-wife duo who themselves are addicts were allegedly selling drugs to others.

Small quantity of drug substance alongwith other materials and mobile handsets has been seized from them.

They were staying in a rented house and were selling drugs. At the time of raid some customers were caught by us,” he said. He also said because of the lockdown the drug users are getting desperate and adopting various tactics to avail the drugs.

Meanwhile a case is being registered at Itanagar Police station and further investigation launched to ascertain other information. SP added.