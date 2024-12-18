Arunachal: Agri Startup Grant of Rs 48.80 Lakhs disbursed to 14 Agri Startups

PASIGHAT– ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The College of Horticulture and Forestry, RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubator (CHF R-ABI) Pasighat conducted a Agri Startup Grant Disbursement Ceremony on Tuesday at its CHF Conference Hall under the Chairmanship of Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

The program was organized by RKVY-RAFTAAR Agribusiness Incubator under the leadership of Dr. Anil Kumar, PI CEO, CHF R-ABI of the Project along with business team Ms Ninna Lego, Ms Evie Koyu and Anil K. Maharaj supported by RKVY Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare, Govt of India.

The event was graced by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Pasighat in the presence of Prof B.N. Hazarika, Dean of College of Horticulture and Forestry. During the grant disbursement occasion a total of Rs. 48.80 Lakhs grant has been disbursed to 14 (Fourteen) no’s of Startups in Direct Beneficiary transfer (DBT) mode under its two flagship programmes, i.e. Agripreneurship Orientation Programme (AOP) and Seed Stage Funding (SSF).

Also Read- Outside Activists spreading misinformation about 12,500 MW Siang Project: Arunachal CM

The Agribusiness Development program carried out by CHF R-ABI Project team includes domain experts of various subjects, business team members and supporting staff to render better opportunities of business with agriculture and allied sectors to the youths of North-east region.

The beneficiary Startups are Esem Organic LLP, Dianthe Pvt Ltd, Maiyon Agro LLP, Nelsurok Enterprises (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Spicy Vie LLP, Mon Tawang Incense Production Pvt. Ltd, Siang Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Haandan Organic Pvt Ltd, Happysun Foods Pvt. Ltd, Regam Irgang Biotech LLP, Misty Fall Valley Pvt Ltd, Wakro Organic Tea Farm LLP, Tui Bon Natural Pvt. Ltd. and House of Locals LLP.

Also Read- Arunachal: Protests Against Deployment of Armed Forces for Siang Dam Study

The program was conducted as part of an awareness program for the youths participated by more than 80 participants belonging to academics, scientists, administrators, farmers, farm women and youths of the region.

It is to mention here that the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) is a centrally sponsored scheme to develop agriculture and allied sectors in India.

Also Read- Arunachal: Candidate found with Mobile phone in APPSCCE exam room, Case registered

The scheme’s main objectives are to make farming a profitable economic activity, strengthen farmers’ efforts, mitigate risk, promote agri-business entrepreneurship, create pre- and post-harvest infrastructure, provide flexibility to states to plan and execute schemes.

The scheme was initiated in 2007 and was renamed RKVY-RAFTAAR in 2018-19. The central and state governments allot funds in the ratio of 60:40. To apply for the scheme, proposals can be submitted to the state or to SFAC at the national level. The NLA or state government will examine the proposal to ensure it meets the scheme’s objectives and priorities.