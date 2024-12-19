Arunachal: RGURSF adopts new bye-law

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum (RGURSF) celebrated a milestone today with the release of its first-ever full-fledged bye-law since its formation in 2012. The event, held at the RGURSF office in Tissa Halls of Residence, also included the launch of the forum’s annual calendar and its official track suit.

Attending the event as Chief Guest, Advisor to the President of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Happy Toko called the bye-law a historic milestone for RGURSF, noting that it will serve as the guiding principle for the forum’s functioning.

“This bye-law is a testament to the commitment, vision, and collective efforts of the RGURSF team, particularly the drafting committee. It will not only formalize the operational framework of the forum but also ensure that its aims and objectives are pursued in a structured and efficient manner,” he remarked.

He also applauded the drafting committee for completing the monumental task in a short period and assured his support to RGURSF for addressing grievances and achieving its goals.

Guest of Honor, Convener-Arunachal Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), Gyamar Maya commended the forum for drafting the bye-law in record time.

He praised the RGURSF as a dynamic intellectual group capable of driving positive change and urged its members to maintain their collaborative spirit.

“RGURSF has shown its intellectual caliber by drafting a robust and comprehensive bye-law. This accomplishment shows the dedication of its members. I encourage all research scholars to continue working together sincerely in their respective fields and lend support to one another in times of need,” he said.

RGURSF President Tagru Talu expressed gratitude to all executive members and drafting committee members for their dedication and hard work.

He highlighted that the release of the bye-law fulfills a long-standing need since the forum’s inception in 2012.

Talu described this achievement as a “dream come true” and stated that the current tenure will be remembered as one of the most remarkable in RGURSF’s history.

He also outlined plans to organize national and international seminars and workshops in the coming months to benefit the university’s research scholars.

He further added that with the release of the bye-law, RGURSF aims to strengthen its institutional framework and enhance its role in promoting research and intellectual collaboration.

Stating that the new bye-law is a landmark achievement for RGURSF, General Secretary Nabam Saha emphasized the forum’s commitment to organizing impactful events and initiatives that align with its mission of fostering academic excellence and community engagement.

He expressed confidence that the bye-law will further strengthen RGURSF’s institutional framework and enhance its role in promoting research and intellectual collaboration.

The program concluded with enthusiastic participation from executive members, research scholars, and invited dignitaries.