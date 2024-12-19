ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Arrests Accused in Theft and UPI Fraud Case

Last Updated: December 19, 2024
1 minute read
NIRJULI- A man was arrested by the Nirjuli police for alleged theft a hand bag of a woman, and transferring cash from the  bank through UPI using mobile phone of woman

On 13th December 2024, Nirjuli Police received a written complaint from a woman reporting the theft of her handbag on 13th November 2024. The incident occurred at the newly constructed bridge in Karsingsa, where her bag containing Rs. 15,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a SIM card linked to her SBI account was stolen from her car. Between 15th and 17th November 2024, unauthorized UPI transactions amounting to approximately Rs. 14,000 were carried out using her linked bank account.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Nirjuli Police Station C/No. 70/24 U/S 303(2) BNS. The investigation was entrusted to SI Gopal Tok under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Shri Rishi Longdo and Inspector TM Nekam, OC Nirjuli.

Through a combination of technical analysis and traditional investigative methods, the stolen mobile phone was traced and recovered from a female to whom the accused had sold it. This led to the identification of the accused as Nor Seeh @ Peso (27), a resident of Raka Village, PO/PS Yachuli, Keyi Panyor.

On 18th December 2024, the accused was apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to being a habitual drug user and admitted to stealing the handbag. Using the stolen mobile phone linked to the victim’s SBI account, he and his accomplice generated OTPs, changed the GPay password, and carried out UPI transactions in exchange for money in Ziro, Lower Subansiri.

The SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, appreciated the prompt action by the Nirjuli police team in solving the case and recovering the stolen items. He also urged the public to remain vigilant, ensure vehicles are securely locked while parked, and immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station.

