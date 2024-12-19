Arunachal: Awareness-Cum-Artisan Application Registration Camp for PM Vishwakarma Scheme Held in Tawang

TAWANG- Under the guidance of Saughat Biswas, Commissioner of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee for the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, a two-day awareness-cum-artisan application registration camp was organized on 18th and 19th December 2024 at the District Industries Center (DIC), Tawang. The event was overseen by Bullo Mamu (IRS), Secretary of Industries, and Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District.

The camp was inaugurated by Tsering Drema, Deputy Director of Industries, Tawang, who highlighted the significance of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in empowering artisans engaged in 18 traditional trades, including carpentry, boat making, blacksmithing, goldsmithing, tailoring, and more. She emphasized the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members in raising awareness about the scheme and encouraging artisans to seize the entrepreneurial opportunities it offers.

Aso Read- RGURSF adopts new bye-law

The event witnessed active participation from over 300 artisans and 15 Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs) from Tawang District. The artisans were briefed about the scheme’s benefits, including access to training, skill development, loans, and certification processes. Representatives from the State Level Project Monitoring Unit (SL-PMU) addressed various queries related to eligibility conditions, loan facilitation, and the scheme’s support for product enhancement and market integration.

During her address, Tsering Drema highlighted the scheme’s potential to elevate the craftsmanship and business knowledge of artisans, enabling them to reach national and international markets. She stressed the importance of the verification and vetting process to ensure smooth access to the scheme’s benefits.

Also Read- Outside Activists spreading misinformation about 12,500 MW Siang Project: Arunachal CM

PRI members were urged to collaborate with Common Service Centers (CSCs) to assist artisans in completing their applications and addressing any pending verification processes. This collaboration is expected to enhance artisans’ access to skill development programs and financial support, thereby helping them scale their businesses and showcase their craftsmanship on larger platforms.

The successful camp reflects the government’s commitment to empowering traditional artisans through the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.