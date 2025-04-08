Arunachal: Itanagar Police nabs Drug Peddler from Civil Secretariat, seized Heroin

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler within the premises of the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin. This operation underscores the pervasive nature of drug trafficking, even within high-security government facilities, and highlights the police department’s intensified efforts to curb the narcotics trade in the region.

The arrest took place on Monday, April 7, 2025, within the Civil Secretariat, a key administrative hub of the Arunachal Pradesh government. The suspect, identified as Vicky Chetry, a 32-year-old multi-tasking staff (MTS) employee at the Secretariat, was caught in possession of 44.36 grams of heroin.

The operation was executed swiftly by the Itanagar Police, following actionable intelligence and coordinated efforts with the Secretariat staff, whose vigilance played a crucial role in the suspect’s apprehension.

According to a senior police official, the suspect was allegedly involved in supplying drugs, exploiting his position within the government office to facilitate illicit activities.

The heroin recovered is indicative of a broader network that the police are now working to dismantle. The seizure and arrest were reported widely on April 8, 2025, reflecting the urgency and significance of the operation.

This bust is part of “Operation Dawn 2.0,” an ongoing anti-drug initiative launched by the Arunachal Pradesh Police to combat the rising drug menace in the state. The campaign has prioritized cracking down on drug peddling and trafficking networks, with a focus on both street-level dealers and larger syndicates. The successful raid within the Civil Secretariat demonstrates the operation’s reach into even the most secure and sensitive areas, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics-related activities.

A senior police officer, speaking on April 8, 2025, emphasized the importance of the operation, stating that the swift and coordinated action reflects the department’s commitment to eradicating drug networks, irrespective of their location.

The officer commended the Secretariat staff for their timely assistance, which was instrumental in ensuring the operation’s success. The police have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover potential accomplices and trace the source of the heroin, aiming to disrupt any larger drug racket operating in the region.

The discovery of a drug supplier operating within the Civil Secretariat raises serious concerns about the infiltration of narcotics networks into government institutions. It highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling drug trafficking, which appears to have penetrated even high-security zones. This incident may prompt a review of security protocols within government offices and an increased focus on employee screening and monitoring.

Arunachal Pradesh has been grappling with a growing drug problem, with heroin and cannabis being among the most commonly trafficked substances. Recent operations, such as the March 24, 2025, bust by Chimpu Police, where 4.497 kg of cannabis was seized and four individuals linked to an interstate drug network from Assam were arrested, indicate a persistent effort to address this issue. The Secretariat bust further underscores the need for sustained and comprehensive measures to combat drug trafficking across the state.

Meanwhile, the busting of a drug racket within the Arunachal Secretariat on April 7, 2025, marks a significant victory for the Itanagar Police under Operation Dawn 2.0. As investigations continue, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive drug challenge in Arunachal Pradesh and the critical need for vigilance, collaboration, and robust enforcement to safeguard the state’s security and public health.