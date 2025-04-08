Arunachal: New Anti-Poaching and Field Gear Boosts Conservation Efforts at Rilloh Wildlife Range

PAKKE TIGER RESERVE- Rilloh Wildlife Range, a crucial conservation area within the Pakke Tiger Reserve, Arunahcal Pradesh, received anti-poaching and field gear support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Thin Green Line Foundation, UK.

The gear, including GPS devices, binoculars, solar lamps, raincoats, filters, and backpacks, will enhance the effectiveness of frontline forest staff in anti-poaching activities and help boost morale during challenging tasks.

Talo Dibo, RFO, Rilloh Wildlife Range said “The dedication and tireless efforts of the team working at Rilloh Range have now gained recognition, and this timely assistance from WTI is a testament to their commitment to preserving biodiversity.

This aid will go a long way in enhancing our conservation efforts, which have already begun to show positive results. The attention and encouragement we are receiving are truly motivating.”

“The partnership between the Pakke Tiger Reserve, the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Arunachal Pradesh and WTI highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in wildlife conservation.

With this boost, the team is now better equipped to protect the diverse flora and fauna of the region, ensuring the continued success of conservation efforts in the area,” said Mr. Satyaprakash Singh, Field Director Pakke Tiger Reserve.

Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Manager and Head CBRC, WTI said, “This type of field gear support consistently boosts the morale of our frontline staff, empowering them to safeguard forest and wildlife conservation efforts. We are committed to extending this initiative to other protected areas across the state.”